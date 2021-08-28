See All Ophthalmologists in Easton, PA
Ophthalmology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Willard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Willard works at Brian M. Willard MD PC in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brian M. Willard MD PC
    1108 Van Buren Rd Unit 202, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 253-2968

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 28, 2021
    Dr. Willard was professional and communicative. He gave his professional opinion but allowed me to decide what to do. His staff was friendly and helpful. I appreciate that the office is not packed and the wait times are not long. The front desk person was wonderful!
    Pat — Aug 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Willard, MD
    About Dr. Brian Willard, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346340502
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
