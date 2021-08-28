Overview

Dr. Brian Willard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Willard works at Brian M. Willard MD PC in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.