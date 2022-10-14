Dr. Brian Wilcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wilcox, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Wilcox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenfield Township, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital.
Dr. Wilcox works at
Locations
-
1
NEPA Community Health Care127 Route 106, Greenfield Township, PA 18407 Directions (570) 853-3577
-
2
NEPA Community Health Care25066 State Route 11, Hallstead, PA 18822 Directions (570) 879-5249
-
3
NEPA Community Health Care498 S Main St Ste D, Montrose, PA 18801 Directions (570) 278-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a doctor who allows you to be an active participant in your care and who listens to you about your body this is the Doctor you need to see. I have spent a very long time searching for a compassionate and competent provider who will treat a condition I have in hopes that my next pregnancy is a successful one. Dr. Wilcox is the 6th provider I have seen and the 1st one that has made me feel heard and helped me develop a plan moving forward. I left my first appointment with him in tears of joy because I have finally found a Doctor to work with who does not dismiss me or my concerns. I am so greateful and could not recommend him enough!
About Dr. Brian Wilcox, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1215927116
Education & Certifications
- Magee-Women's Hospital of the UPMC Health System
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Wilcox works at
