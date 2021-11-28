Dr. Brian Wiethop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiethop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wiethop, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Wiethop, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Wiethop works at
Locations
-
1
Dothan Medical Associates1118 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-1148
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiethop?
Five stars for Dr. Wiethop!!!
About Dr. Brian Wiethop, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1851375679
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiethop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiethop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiethop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiethop works at
Dr. Wiethop has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiethop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiethop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiethop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiethop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiethop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.