Dr. Brian Wiethop, MD
Dr. Brian Wiethop, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Wiethop, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.

Dr. Wiethop works at Dothan Medical Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dothan Medical Associates
    Dothan Medical Associates
    1118 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301
    (334) 794-1148

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Polyneuropathy
Abnormal Thyroid
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bronchiectasis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysphagia
Gout
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Malnutrition
Migraine
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Wiethop, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1851375679
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    Medical Education
    St Louis U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Wiethop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiethop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiethop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiethop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiethop works at Dothan Medical Associates in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Wiethop’s profile.

    Dr. Wiethop has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiethop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiethop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiethop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiethop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiethop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

