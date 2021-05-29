Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widenhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Widenhouse works at
Locations
Port City Plastic Surgery LLC2683 Lake Park Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 518-5300
Joseph M. Still Burn Center9330 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-4179
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
April was so great when she did my lip fillers! She explained everything in depth and made me feel so comfortable. I absolutely love my results!
About Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nc Baptist Hosp/Wake Forest U
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widenhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widenhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widenhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widenhouse works at
Dr. Widenhouse has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widenhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Widenhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widenhouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widenhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widenhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.