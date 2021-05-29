See All Plastic Surgeons in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Widenhouse works at Center For Plastic Surgery in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Port City Plastic Surgery LLC
    2683 Lake Park Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 518-5300
  2. 2
    Joseph M. Still Burn Center
    9330 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 797-4179

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Widenhouse?

    May 29, 2021
    April was so great when she did my lip fillers! She explained everything in depth and made me feel so comfortable. I absolutely love my results!
    Francesca Chaires — May 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Widenhouse to family and friends

    Dr. Widenhouse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Widenhouse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265481543
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nc Baptist Hosp/Wake Forest U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widenhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Widenhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Widenhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Widenhouse has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widenhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Widenhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widenhouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widenhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widenhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Widenhouse, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.