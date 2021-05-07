Overview

Dr. Brian Whitley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.



Dr. Whitley works at ECU Health in Greenville, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC, Sanford, NC and Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.