Dr. Brian Whitehouse, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Whitehouse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Whitehouse works at Metro West Physician Services in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro West Physician Services
    85 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 (508) 820-1650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Mar 22, 2022
    Could not have gone better. He listened, he answered questions and he appeared unhurried. Office staff was pleasant and competent
Elaine Valovic
    About Dr. Brian Whitehouse, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124009592
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Whitehouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitehouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitehouse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitehouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitehouse works at Metro West Physician Services in Framingham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Whitehouse’s profile.

    Dr. Whitehouse has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitehouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitehouse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitehouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitehouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitehouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

