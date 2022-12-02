See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Brian White, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian White, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. White works at Western Orthopedics in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Western Orthopaedics
    1830 N Franklin St Ste 450, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian White, MD

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477743466
    Education & Certifications

    • Steadman Philippon Research Institute
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases/New York University Langone Medical Center
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Washington and Lee University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

