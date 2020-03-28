Dr. Brian Whisenant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whisenant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Whisenant, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Whisenant, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Whisenant works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Heart Clinic5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 520, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 408-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whisenant?
Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Brian Whisenant, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750359253
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whisenant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whisenant accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whisenant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whisenant works at
Dr. Whisenant has seen patients for Mitral Valve Stenosis, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whisenant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Whisenant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisenant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whisenant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whisenant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.