Dr. Brian Wernick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wernick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wernick, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Wernick, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Lewis Katz School Of Medicine At Temple University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Wernick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Vascular Associates131 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 520-7753
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wernick?
I HAD MY FIRST VISIT WITH DR. WERNICK VERY RECENTLY. I WAS SO IMPRESSED WITH HIS DEMEANOR. HE LISTENED TO WHAT I SAID AND IS ACTING ACORDINGLY.
About Dr. Brian Wernick, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1629418975
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital Of Bethlehem
- McGaw Med Ctr of Northwest Univ, Chicago
- Lewis Katz School Of Medicine At Temple University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wernick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wernick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wernick works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wernick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wernick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wernick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wernick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.