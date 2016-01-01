Overview

Dr. Brian Weis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Weis works at Lone Star Anesthesia Consultnts in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.