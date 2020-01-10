Dr. Brian Weinshenker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinshenker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Weinshenker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Weinshenker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Weinshenker works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinshenker?
Dr. Weinshenker is compassionate and took the time to listen to my concerns and questions with my recent MS diagnosis. He was empathetic to my apprehensions over potential treatments and supportive in helping me determine the best alternatives. I highly recommend Dr. Weinshenker.
About Dr. Brian Weinshenker, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588641591
Education & Certifications
- U Western Ontario
- University Of Minnesota
- U Manitoba
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinshenker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weinshenker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weinshenker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinshenker works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinshenker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinshenker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinshenker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinshenker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.