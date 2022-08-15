Dr. Brian Wegman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wegman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wegman, MD
Dr. Brian Wegman, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Woods Mill Orthopedics224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 330S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-7013
- St. Luke's Hospital
I understand why people say he is the best. I was left with two options. One was to have an amputation and the other was to see Dr. Wegman to see if he could save my leg. 3 different orthopedic surgeons said I should see him. After surgery with him and now 4 years later I am walking thanks to him on my own leg. Nikki and his team are the best. I have never met a more patient and caring team than them.
About Dr. Brian Wegman, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023217890
- University of Chicago
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
