Dr. Brian Weeks, MD
Dr. Brian Weeks, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Locations
1
Brian H. Weeks MD Inc.3590 Camino del Rio N Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 810-1202
2
Alvarado Hospital6655 Alvarado Rd, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 287-3270
3
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weeks performed my tonsillectomy, and he was lovely to work with. I had a total of three appointments with him: a consult, the surgery, and a post-op. Dr. Weeks checks all of the boxes; he's kind, attentive, and knowledgeable. The experience couldn't have been any less stressful. As an added bonus, his team is efficient! The time between my first and final appointments was only about three weeks. Dr. Weeks and his staff give exceptional care, and I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Brian Weeks, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1639185234
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weeks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weeks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weeks has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weeks speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.