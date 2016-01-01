Dr. Brian Wayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wayne, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Wayne, MD is a dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. He currently practices at Little Rock Dermatology Clinic and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wayne is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Little Rock Dermatology Clinic500 S University Ave Ste 301, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-4161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Brian Wayne, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275641169
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Wayne?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wayne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wayne has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.