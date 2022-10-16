Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Ward, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Dupage Medical Group-hoffman Estates 22359 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (630) 790-1872Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Dupage Medical Group Ltd.430 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 240, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 790-1872
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great patience, answered all my questions, very professional
About Dr. Brian Ward, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
