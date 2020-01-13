Dr. Brian Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Walton, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Walton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Merit Health River Oaks.
Dr. Walton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Advanced Heart Failure - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-4300
-
2
The Heart Clinic LLC1040 River Oaks Dr Ste 100, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 933-5417
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Merit Health River Oaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walton?
Excellent doctor . Very patient and kind
About Dr. Brian Walton, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1770567976
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walton works at
Dr. Walton has seen patients for Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.