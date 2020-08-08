Overview

Dr. Brian Wall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hillsborough, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Wall works at Carolina Behavioral Care - Hillsborough in Hillsborough, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.