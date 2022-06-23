Dr. Brian Waldman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Waldman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brian Waldman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in O Fallon, MO.
Locations
Smile Design Dental Center1338 Sunburst Dr, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 213-3840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a cavity that needed to be taken care of and that’s when his well oiled machine kicked in. Wow I was in and out of there in no time!
About Dr. Brian Waldman, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
