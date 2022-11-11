Overview

Dr. Brian Wagner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Wagner works at Connecticut Foot Specialists in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.