Dr. Brian Wade, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Gastroenterology Specialists of Birmingham PC100 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 225, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My first visited with Dr. Wade contributed the blessing to have him as my caretaker, he’s seem very nice and courtesy, I’m hearing impaired which he cooperatively to make sure I understood. I’m comfortable and glad to have him as my permanent urology doctor. My wife quoted to me that she loved him as a person of trust him and me likewise! I appreciate my primary doctor Dr. Michael Dupre whom had referred me to Dr. Wade created the satisfaction choice.
- UAB
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Dr. Wade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wade has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Yeast Infections and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.
