Dr. Brian Wade, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Wade works at Urology Centers of Alabama in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Yeast Infections and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.