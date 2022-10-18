Dr. Villa accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Villa, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Villa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, VA.
Dr. Villa works at
Locations
-
1
Winchester Community Mental Health Center Inc36 Ricketts Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 535-1112
-
2
Erik V Ginkel MD7000 Sw 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 284-7761
-
3
Winchester Community Mental Health Center Inc. At the Carriage House123 Hovatter Dr, Inwood, WV 25428 Directions (540) 535-1112Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Healthy Minds Medical Center Inc2500 NW 79th Ave Ste 227, Miami, FL 33122 Directions (305) 456-9396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered severe anxiety for 3 months and wanted to die from extreme fear. My PCP couldn't help and recommended a psychiatrist but the wait times were months or even a year. I was hopeless and admitted to a mental health facility for a week and saw several different doctors and therapists. Once released, I saw a psychiatric nurse who prescribed several different medications to no avail; she told me she prescribed everything she knew to help me and maybe just needed more time to let the meds take effect. I was desperate to find a new doctor and was referred to Dr. Brian Villa and after an extensive session with him and many questions he gave me the proper diagnosis and my life back with the right medication! I was back to myself after 2 days of the new med! Two months later and I couldn't be happier with my life. Dr. Villa is a phenomenal doctor and a great listener and the best bedside manner!
About Dr. Brian Villa, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1861843906
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
