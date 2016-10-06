Overview

Dr. Brian Vikstrom, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Vikstrom works at NorthBay Cancer Center in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

