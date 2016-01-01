Overview

Dr. Brian Vierra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Vierra works at Merced Faculty Associates in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.