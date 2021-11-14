Dr. Brian Vieregge, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vieregge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Vieregge, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brian Vieregge, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bloomington, MN.
Dr. Vieregge works at
Locations
-
1
France10611 France Ave S Ste 200, Bloomington, MN 55431 Directions (952) 206-5133Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vieregge?
Excellent care?.
About Dr. Brian Vieregge, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1740246230
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vieregge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vieregge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vieregge using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vieregge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vieregge works at
Dr. Vieregge speaks Arabic.
379 patients have reviewed Dr. Vieregge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vieregge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vieregge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vieregge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.