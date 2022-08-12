Dr. Brian Vicuna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicuna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Vicuna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Vicuna, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Vicuna works at
Locations
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Northwest7445 Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 706-7859Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MountainView Hospital
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- North Vista Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Vicuna?
Always on time and very professional
About Dr. Brian Vicuna, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1275755670
Education & Certifications
- University Calif Irvine Med Center|University Of California College Of Medicine
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vicuna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicuna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vicuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vicuna works at
Dr. Vicuna has seen patients for Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vicuna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vicuna speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicuna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicuna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vicuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vicuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.