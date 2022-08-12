See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Brian Vicuna, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Vicuna, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Vicuna works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Northwest
    7445 Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 706-7859
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • North Vista Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Always on time and very professional
    Jim — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Vicuna, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275755670
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Calif Irvine Med Center|University Of California College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Vicuna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicuna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vicuna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vicuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vicuna works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Vicuna’s profile.

    Dr. Vicuna has seen patients for Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vicuna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicuna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicuna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vicuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vicuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

