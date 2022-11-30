Dr. Brian Van Der Linden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Der Linden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Van Der Linden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Van Der Linden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
LewisGale Physicians Gastroenterology - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg B, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3528Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Dr Van see Linden is absolutely amazing! I’ve seen a few gastroenterologists and just moved here and made an appointment with him bc he was highly recommended. He took the time to listen to me and recommend somethings then set up all the necessary texts that should have been done years ago. Highly recommend
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1184602864
- University of Virginia
- University of Cincinnati
- Gastroenterology
