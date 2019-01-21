Overview

Dr. Brian Valerian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Valerian works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anorectal Abscess and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.