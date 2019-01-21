Dr. Brian Valerian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valerian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Valerian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Valerian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0940
Albany Med General Surgery50 New Scotland Ave # MC193, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Going this week for my third colonoscopy with Dr. Valerian...trust him completely.
About Dr. Brian Valerian, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891781688
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Florida
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valerian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valerian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valerian has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anorectal Abscess and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valerian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Valerian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valerian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valerian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valerian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.