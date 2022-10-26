Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaillant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.
Austin Brain Tumor Center901 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 421-4100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kyle211 Elmhurst Ste A, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 268-2816Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Austin North Suite 12012221 Renfert Way Ste 120, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 873-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband has been to Dr. Vaillant since 2015. We have been extremely happy with his caring attention and his medical care.
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Dr. Vaillant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaillant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaillant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaillant has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaillant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaillant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaillant.
