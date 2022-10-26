See All Neurologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD

Neurology
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Vaillant works at Texas Oncology in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Brain Tumor Center
    901 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 421-4100
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kyle
    211 Elmhurst Ste A, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 268-2816
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Austin North Suite 120
    12221 Renfert Way Ste 120, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 873-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vaillant?

    Oct 26, 2022
    My husband has been to Dr. Vaillant since 2015. We have been extremely happy with his caring attention and his medical care.
    — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vaillant to family and friends

    Dr. Vaillant's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vaillant

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922119890
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaillant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaillant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaillant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaillant has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaillant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaillant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaillant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaillant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaillant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.