Dr. Brian Vaillant, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Vaillant works at Texas Oncology in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.