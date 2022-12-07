Dr. Brian Toy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Toy, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Toy, MD is a Dermatologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Toy works at
Locations
-
1
Brian R Toy MD26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 445, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toy?
The VERY BEST dermatologist there is. Super knowledgeable, and an expert at everything he does. I have going to him for years. He has removed numerous cancer and non cancer items. Explains everything to you. Takes all the time needed. No nonscience, will not waste your time.
About Dr. Brian Toy, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720136823
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toy works at
Dr. Toy has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toy speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Toy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.