Dr. Brian Toussaint, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Toussaint, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Toussaint works at
Locations
Charles Wang MD PA1700 Wawaset St Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 655-1500
Christiana Care - Ophthalmology501 W 14th St Ste 2N71, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 320-6485
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a serious bleed that left me blind in right eye. I am new to De. He took me in the same day he was asked. He made me comfortable and was honest from the start. He did surgery quickly and even though it failed he did not push for second surgery. It is recovering slowly. He is happy and up beat and I always leave feeling better. I never have to wait long if I do it will be worth it.
About Dr. Brian Toussaint, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295969616
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toussaint has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toussaint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toussaint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toussaint has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toussaint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Toussaint. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toussaint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toussaint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toussaint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.