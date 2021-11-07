Overview

Dr. Brian Toussaint, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Toussaint works at Charles Wang MD PA in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.