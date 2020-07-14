Overview

Dr. Brian Torre, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Torre works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - 1802 Braeburn Dr MB20 in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.