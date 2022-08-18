Overview

Dr. Brian Timm, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Timm works at Lourdes Podiatry in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.