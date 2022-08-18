Dr. Brian Timm, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Timm, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Timm, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Timm works at
Locations
Southern Tier Associates in Podiatric Medicine & Surgery Pllc161 Riverside Dr Ste M08, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 723-7454
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful visit
About Dr. Brian Timm, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
