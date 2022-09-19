Dr. Brian Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Tierney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Tierney Plastic Surgery2004 Hayes St Ste 315, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Very Organized office and service, the staff is very pleasant and attentive. John welcomes you and helpful in scheduling visits. Katie and Sarah are very knowledgeable nurses with special compassion. Jennifer works really hard to get you into surgery as quick as possible. When you’re anxious about a procedure they are ready to help you understand it. Dr Tierney has wonderful bedside and reassuring manner. Excellent surgeon!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- University Of Louisville
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.