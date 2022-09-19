See All Plastic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Brian Tierney, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Tierney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Dr. Tierney works at Tierney Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tierney Plastic Surgery
    2004 Hayes St Ste 315, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 320-8585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birthmark
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Birthmark
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Tierney, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265440416
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tierney works at Tierney Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Tierney’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

