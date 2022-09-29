Dr. Brian Tibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Tibbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Tibbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Texas Health Surgical Care8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 320, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-5432
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with Dr. Tibbs, his office and staff. Especially pleased with his kindness in explaining my issues.
About Dr. Brian Tibbs, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1235332198
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Neurocritical Care
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tibbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tibbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tibbs has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tibbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tibbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.