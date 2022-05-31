See All Neurologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Brian Thompson, MD

Neurology
2 (20)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Thompson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Thompson works at Bon Secours Neurology in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bon Secours Neurology
    801 Roper Creek Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 516-1170
    Bon Secours Neurology
    131 Commonwealth Dr Ste 240, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 516-1170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Migraine
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Brian Thompson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821024993
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ala
    Residency
    • Uab Hospital
    Internship
    • Carraway Meth Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
