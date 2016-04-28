Overview

Dr. Brian Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at MDVIP - East Windsor, New Jersey in East Windsor, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.