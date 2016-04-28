Dr. Brian Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
MDVIP - East Windsor, New Jersey300A Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 102, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 322-4989
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Devon Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
I would highly recommend Dr. Thomas, or any of the physicians in this group. I have seen all of them at one time or another when I have been sick. Dr. Thomas is my primary physician and I do all of my follow up appointments with him. I could not ask for a more knowledgeable, caring physician than him. He takes the time needed with me, answers all questions and concerns and I never feel rushed. The office staff has always been attentive which helps them maintain timely running of appointments.
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1386694891
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.