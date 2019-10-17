Dr. Brian Tesler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tesler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Tesler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Tesler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.
Dr. Tesler works at
Locations
McLaren Flint - Women's Health South1314 S Linden Rd Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-1750Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tesler has by far been the best physician I have ever had. He listens to the needs of his patients, and puts their needs first and foremost. When he relocated I drove the half hour to still be in his care, and will continue to do so if he ever relocates again. I would highly reccomend him to anyone I know.
About Dr. Brian Tesler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1194137448
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Medical Center
- Hurley
- Michigan State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
