Dr. Brian Teng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Teng, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Rochester Pediatric Surgical Assoc PC125 Lattimore Rd Ste 270, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 244-5670
Rochester Colon Rectal Surgeons121 Erie Canal Dr Ste B, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 225-5420
Rochester Colon and Rectal Surgeons PC600 Red Creek Dr Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 222-5655
Unity Hospital1555 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 244-5670
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
In the days of meat market madness, Dr.Teng is a diamond in the age of take a number medicine. He is excellent in performing procedures that are scary to say the least. He explains everything fully, so you understand what to expect. He also follows up, which often does not happen in many practices. The office staff from reception to nurses are also kind and considerate. I drive from Buffalo, and am so glad he is on my team. One exceptional physician.
About Dr. Brian Teng, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
