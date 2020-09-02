Dr. Brian Taschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Taschner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Taschner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Louis U Hosp
Coram Cvsspecialty Infusion Services13813 METRO PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 215-4065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found Dr. Taschner very Professional, caring and knowledgeable. Great personality. Highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1538126966
- St Louis U Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Taschner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taschner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taschner has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taschner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Taschner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taschner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.