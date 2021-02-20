Overview

Dr. Brian Takagi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Takagi works at Brian K. Takagi M.d. P.l.l.c. in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.