Dr. Brian Takagi, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Takagi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Locations
Brian K. Takagi M.d. P.l.l.c.21906 76th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 774-2620
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Takagi for several years. Recently I had my first cataract surgery and I was very happy with the results. His entire staff is very professional and yet kind and caring.
About Dr. Brian Takagi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942374111
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takagi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takagi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takagi has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takagi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Takagi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takagi.
