Overview

Dr. Brian Szura, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Szura works at Cary Orthopaedics in Cary, NC with other offices in Morrisville, NC and Holly Springs, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.