Dr. Brian Szura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Szura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Szura, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Szura works at
Locations
-
1
Cary Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Specialities1120 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 467-4992Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cary Orthopaedics101 Lattner Ct Ste 200, Morrisville, NC 27560 Directions (919) 238-2440
-
3
Cary Orthopaedics600 Village Walk Dr # A, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 346-8651
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szura?
Dr. Szura operated on my shoulder in 2017 doing a bicep release and removing a bone spur impinging on the shoulder joint. While the recovery and PT was tough, I have to report that after a year, the shoulder was back 100%. I have had absolutely no issues and have full range of motion. I have compared notes with others who had similar surgery and they all had ROM limitations and other issues, but I doubt they followed through on the PT. The PT was painful and difficult but well worth the effort. I would exit PT soaking wet from the exercises. I put in the time and effort and worked through the pain and am back 100% after about 12 months. If you are planning similar surgery start the pain meds before the surgery. Don't wait like I did. I waited until the pain started and the meds didn't help for hours of EXCRUCIATING pain. Only needed the meds for two days and then it was tolerable. Dr. Szura did a great job!
About Dr. Brian Szura, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1164496378
Education & Certifications
- The Hughston Cln
- Union Memorial Hospital/Johns Hopkins Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Haverford College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szura works at
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Szura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.