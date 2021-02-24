Overview

Dr. Brian Szklinski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Claysville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Szklinski works at Claysville Family Practice in Claysville, PA with other offices in McMurray, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.