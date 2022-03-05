Dr. Brian Sybo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sybo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sybo, DDS
Dr. Brian Sybo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Oral Surgical Institute300 20th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 709-0824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I was in really bad pain, had to have a tooth extracted, I needed to be sedated Dr. Sybo and team were very fast and good. I had very little pain afterwards.
- Dentistry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Male
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Dr. Sybo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sybo accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sybo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sybo works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sybo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sybo.
