Dr. Brian Swirsky, MD
Dr. Brian Swirsky, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center and Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Swirsky works at
-
1
Brittany Office5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-0933Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Baton Rouge at Summa Ave.8888 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 769-0933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
- Woman's Hospital
Dr. Swirsky listens and is very kind and knowledgeable. I would definitely recommend Dr. Swirsky.
About Dr. Brian Swirsky, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457352254
- University Of California, Irvine
- V A Long Beach Healthcare System
- Hahnemann University
- Lehigh University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
