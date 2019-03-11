Dr. Brian Swiglo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swiglo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Swiglo, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Swiglo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Cardio-renal Internists825 Nicollet Mall Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions (612) 317-6686
Sharpe Dillon Cockson Associates7600 France Ave S Ste 4200, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 428-1400
Allina Medical Clinic255 Smith Ave N Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-5000
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Dr. Swiglo is very personable. He is very good at listening to your symptoms and trying to help. He goes above and beyond. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Brian Swiglo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Dr. Swiglo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swiglo has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swiglo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Swiglo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swiglo.
