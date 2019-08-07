Dr. Brian Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sweeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Sweeney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alaska Digestive Center4048 Laurel St Ste 103A, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 531-5213
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sweeney?
Awesome
About Dr. Brian Sweeney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1215112065
Education & Certifications
- Nrmc
- Naval Reg Med Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.