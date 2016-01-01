Dr. Brian Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sweeney, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Sweeney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Clinic4048 Laurel St Ste 301, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sweeney?
About Dr. Brian Sweeney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1083630321
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Tufts University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweeney works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.