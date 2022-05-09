Dr. Brian Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sung, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Sung, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Newvue Plastic Surgery / Skin Care10047 Main St Ste 103, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 463-9883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sung helped change my life. He worked with me and empowered me to make the changes I needed in my life. Bariatric surgery is a tool. Like any tool, you need good instructions in order to use it effectively. Dr Sung provides the education and support that is needed to make the surgery successful long term. Dr Sung doesn’t have his own agenda. He listens to your needs and works with you to accomplish your health goals. He is truly truly a unique man in today’s medical environment.
About Dr. Brian Sung, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1346482932
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- General Surgery and Obesity Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sung has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.