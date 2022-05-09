See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Brian Sung, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Sung, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Sung works at Newvue Plastic Surgery in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newvue Plastic Surgery / Skin Care
    10047 Main St Ste 103, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 463-9883
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Treatment frequency



Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brian Sung, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346482932
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Obesity Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sung works at Newvue Plastic Surgery in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sung’s profile.

    Dr. Sung has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

