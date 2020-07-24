Overview

Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Premier Medical Group West in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.