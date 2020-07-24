See All Otolaryngologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.

Dr. Sullivan works at Premier Medical Group West in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Medical Group
    3701 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 341-3228
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Medical Management Inc
    2880 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 473-1900
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Premier Medical Group
    1302 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 210-1938
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Premier Medical Group
    610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 203 Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-2667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Hospital
  • Springhill Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2020
    Great doctor and very personable
    Herbert hawkins — Jul 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932499076
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Uab Hospital
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • Auburn University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

