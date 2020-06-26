Dr. Brian Sugai, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sugai, DPM
Dr. Brian Sugai, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hilo, HI.
Big Island Family Medicine Inc.670 Ponahawai St Ste 207, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-5597
Big Island Foot Care Inc.101 Aupuni St Ste 238, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-5597
Dr Sugai was friendly and very knowledgeable. He helped to relieve the pain in my big toe by trimming down the curved overgrowth. He also checked my nerve sensations and did a general diabetic check.
Dr. Sugai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.